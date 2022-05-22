FIRST ALERT: Another day warm and humid day with chances for pop up storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another warm and humid day across the Pee Dee with chances for pop-up storms this afternoon. Rain chances will linger this week.

TODAY:

Another muggy start to the day. For folks heading off to Church, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s. It is going to be another warm and humid day in the Pee Dee. High temperatures will reach in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees inland. As I mentioned before, pop-up storms will be possible yet again, from the heat and humidity. The severe threat is very low, however I cannot rule strong isolated storm or two that is capable of producing gusty winds and small hail.

We'll see chances for pop-up storms this afternoon (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

Those chances for showers and storm will shortly wrap after sunset, however rain chances will linger later this evening. A weak cold front will move across the area late tonight through tomorrow morning. This system will bring a broken line of showers and storms. This front is projected to stall right over the Carolinas, which will continue to bring rain chances in the forecast this week.

TOMORROW:

For your Monday morning’s commute, we start the day with mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s across the Pee Dee. We’ll see plenty of cloudy tomorrow afternoon with chances for spotty showers and storms. The severe threat is very low again, due to heavy cloud cover. In addition, this keep temperatures in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland

RAIN CHANCES STICKING AROUND:

Thanks to that stalled front, heavy cloudy cover will keep our temperatures cooler compared to the past couple of the days. Highs will be near 80 degrees across the Pee Dee. However, we will continue to stay humid. Chances for spotty showers will continue for Tuesday. Tuesday night, the stalled front will finally leave our area. Sunshine moves in by midweek. This will help temperatures warm back up in the mid 80s and we will see chances for afternoon pop-up storms through the end of the week.

A cold front will move in early this week (WMBF)

