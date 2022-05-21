Submit a Tip
Serious injuries reported in Conway-area crash
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the Conway area Friday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Highway 501 and D Street at around 7:46 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

HCFR added that the wreck did involve an ejection.

Beachbound lanes in the area were blocked as of 8:45 p.m., and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

