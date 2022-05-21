Serious injuries reported in Conway-area crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the Conway area Friday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Highway 501 and D Street at around 7:46 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

HCFR added that the wreck did involve an ejection.

Beachbound lanes in the area were blocked as of 8:45 p.m., and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

