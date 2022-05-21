Sea Haven receives new van to help with youth outreach in Horry County

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Sea Haven is a safe place for youth in crisis in Horry County.

But now the organization is getting some help of its own.

Sea Haven received a $50,000 dollar grant toward another valuable resource: a new van courtesy of Bank of America.

It will serve as a way for the nonprofit to reach out to people ages 12-24 who are in need.

“It’s a much-needed resource in our community, so now we’re able to go out and get kids that are on the street, on the beach that are in need that are in crisis, said Curtis Joe, Executive Director of Sea Haven.

Sea Haven’s mission is to provide help like an emergency shelter for runaway kids, or a temporary place for them when they’re facing troubles at home.

Joe said the organization’s biggest issue when trying to help is the lack of transportation. The van will allow Sea Haven to serve throughout Horry County and beyond.

It’s also stocked with the tools needed to serve teens and young adults in our community, as well as offer resources for independent living as youth transition into adulthood.

“The van is equipped with two laptops as well as medical supplies, food supplies, literature, for kids that are on the street or kids that we do approach,” said Joe.

Bank of America named Sea Haven as Neighborhood Champions in October 2021.

The bank’s president of the Myrtle Beach market, Robin Agnew, said she was proud to provide even more resources to the organization.

“So we’d like to present, in addition to the van, a $20,000 grant for your program,” she said during a presentation on Friday.

Agnew ssaid she’s excited to see the resources help future generations.

“It is so fabulous to help Curtis Joe and his team sea haven make this happen, and I can see it, I have a vision I can see it,” she said.

Joe explained that the new van brings everything full circle.

“The goal is to let people know that we are here number one– to help, but number two– that we are here and that we continue to need support from our community, and it was so good to have the community come out today to witness this beautiful thing,” he said.

Sea Haven’s van services will start in two weeks.

