Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sea Haven receives new van to help with youth outreach in Horry County

By Samuel Shelton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Sea Haven is a safe place for youth in crisis in Horry County.

But now the organization is getting some help of its own.

Sea Haven received a $50,000 dollar grant toward another valuable resource: a new van courtesy of Bank of America.

It will serve as a way for the nonprofit to reach out to people ages 12-24 who are in need.

“It’s a much-needed resource in our community, so now we’re able to go out and get kids that are on the street, on the beach that are in need that are in crisis, said Curtis Joe, Executive Director of Sea Haven.

Sea Haven’s mission is to provide help like an emergency shelter for runaway kids, or a temporary place for them when they’re facing troubles at home.

Joe said the organization’s biggest issue when trying to help is the lack of transportation. The van will allow Sea Haven to serve throughout Horry County and beyond.

It’s also stocked with the tools needed to serve teens and young adults in our community, as well as offer resources for independent living as youth transition into adulthood.

“The van is equipped with two laptops as well as medical supplies, food supplies, literature, for kids that are on the street or kids that we do approach,” said Joe.

Bank of America named Sea Haven as Neighborhood Champions in October 2021.

The bank’s president of the Myrtle Beach market, Robin Agnew, said she was proud to provide even more resources to the organization.

“So we’d like to present, in addition to the van, a $20,000 grant for your program,” she said during a presentation on Friday.

Agnew ssaid she’s excited to see the resources help future generations.

“It is so fabulous to help Curtis Joe and his team sea haven make this happen, and I can see it, I have a vision I can see it,” she said.

Joe explained that the new van brings everything full circle.

“The goal is to let people know that we are here number one– to help, but number two– that we are here and that we continue to need support from our community, and it was so good to have the community come out today to witness this beautiful thing,” he said.

Sea Haven’s van services will start in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach
Injuries reported in Highway 17 crash
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the...
VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same
VIDEO: Conway man gets 15 years for robbing multiple businesses with toy or non-working gun
VIDEO: Conway man gets 15 years for robbing multiple businesses with toy or non-working gun
VIDEO: PETA urges South Carolina, IRS to investigate Myrtle Beach roadside zoo
VIDEO: PETA urges South Carolina, IRS to investigate Myrtle Beach roadside zoo
VIDEO: Sea Haven unveils new vehicle, hopes to continue to help Horry County kids
VIDEO: Sea Haven unveils new vehicle, hopes to continue to help Horry County kids
VIDEO: Work on Enterprise Road Bridge could be done soon
VIDEO: Work on Enterprise Road Bridge could be done soon