Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ a Burger King over incorrect order

A West Virginia man faces multiple charges after authorities said he pulled out an AK-47 at a Burger King. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A man in West Virginia was arrested after he reportedly made threats to a Burger King restaurant when he received an incorrect order last month.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to a Burger King on April 29 to speak with an assistant manager who told them about an incident that occurred on April 28 with a man and woman who had received a wrong order from the fast-food restaurant.

WDTV reports the assistant manager told officers the man, later identified as 28-year-old Eric Phares, called the restaurant and said he was “going to shoot the establishment up with his AK-47.”

Authorities said the restaurant’s owner also shared surveillance video that showed an employee taking food out to Phares. As the employee walked back to the restaurant, he appeared to argue with Phares.

The 28-year-old then allegedly walked toward his vehicle, opened the door and pulled out what appeared to be an AK-47 type of rifle, and pointed it toward the establishment before getting back into his car, according to the police report.

Officers said they called Phares about the incident, and he reportedly became irate before handing the phone to his wife, who denied a gun was involved.

According to the report, Phares was in the call’s background, saying he does not own an AK-47, and had called Burger King to apologize for the altercation.

When officers interviewed the employee in the video, he confirmed that an argument took place and saw Phares pull out a black item from his vehicle but could not determine what it was, according to authorities.

Police said they took Phares into custody and booked him into the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach
Injuries reported in Highway 17 crash
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the...
VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same
VIDEO: Conway man gets 15 years for robbing multiple businesses with toy or non-working gun
VIDEO: Conway man gets 15 years for robbing multiple businesses with toy or non-working gun
VIDEO: PETA urges South Carolina, IRS to investigate Myrtle Beach roadside zoo
VIDEO: PETA urges South Carolina, IRS to investigate Myrtle Beach roadside zoo
VIDEO: Sea Haven unveils new vehicle, hopes to continue to help Horry County kids
VIDEO: Sea Haven unveils new vehicle, hopes to continue to help Horry County kids
VIDEO: Work on Enterprise Road Bridge could be done soon
VIDEO: Work on Enterprise Road Bridge could be done soon