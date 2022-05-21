Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Officers attacked after call for naked man in Florence hotel lobby

(KBTX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two officers reported minor injuries after an altercation with a naked man inside a Pee Dee hotel.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened at around 6:10 p.m. Friday at the Hyatt Place on East Evans Street.

Officers learned the nude man allegedly assaulted another person in the lobby and returned to his room.

When police went to the suspect’s room, they were reportedly attacked when he opened the door.

The suspect was taken into custody after a struggle and was taken to the hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach
Injuries reported in Highway 17 crash
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the...
VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same
VIDEO: Conway man gets 15 years for robbing multiple businesses with toy or non-working gun
VIDEO: Conway man gets 15 years for robbing multiple businesses with toy or non-working gun
2 arrested in connection to downtown Bennettsville shooting
Michael Ray Kremski
Robeson County man arrested in drug bust, deputies say