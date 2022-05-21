Wanted New Jersey man leads deputies on pursuit in Marlboro County, nearly $50K in drugs seized

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A wanted New Jersey man was arrested in the Pee Dee after leading authorities on a pursuit.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop 44-year-old Sean Anthony Gray in the McColl area at around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Officials said Gray did not stop for blue lights and sirens, leading deputies on a chase into Clio before wrecking.

Gray then tried to escape on foot but was apprehended by a deputy shortly after.

He was found to be in possession of various illegal drugs with a street value of nearly $49,900, including 897 grams of cocaine, 66 grams of crack, 381 grams of marijuana, 25 grams of meth and 81 grams of fentanyl.

(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

A stolen handgun and $6,000 in cash were also seized.

Authorities later learned Gray, originally from New Orange, New Jersey, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Office and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Gray faces a number of drug trafficking and possession charges out of Marlboro County, as well as counts of failure to stop for blue lights, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said Gray is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center as of Saturday, where he awaits a bond hearing.

