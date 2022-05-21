Man killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect arrested in Dillon County

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and another has been arrested after a shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Highway 41 South in Fairmont at around 10:15 p.m. Friday after reports that someone had been shot.

Deputies later found 32-year-old Darrell Ford in the driveway with gunshot wounds. Officials said he later died at the hospital.

Not long after the shooting, officials said 47-year-old James Fulton was detained by police in the Lake View area of Dillon County in connection to the shooting.

Fulton has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center. He will be extradited back to North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office added that the shooting resulted from “an ongoing family dispute.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.