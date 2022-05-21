FIRST ALERT: Few afternoon pop up storms this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have less heat and more humidity this weekend. This will give us chances for pop up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

TODAY

We start the day feeling muggy and it’s going to stay like that this weekend. We’ll be slightly cooler today with highs reaching in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 inland. With this heat and humidity, this will give chances for pop up storms in the afternoon. We are not expecting widespread severe today, however, I cannot rule out a strong isolated storm capable of producing gusty winds and small hail.

TONIGHT

The chances for showers and storms will wrap up early tonight. This will leave us with partly cloudy skies. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows dropping down in the low 70s in the Grand Strand and upper 60s inland.

TOMORROW

Another muggy start to the day. For folks heading off to Church, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s. It is going to be another warm and humid day in the Pee Dee. High temperatures will reach in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees inland. As I mentioned before, pop-up storms will be possible yet again, from the heat and humidity.

Pop up storms possible this afternoon (WMBF)

RAIN CHANCE LINGERS NEXT WEEK

A weak cold front will move in late Sunday night. This system will stall over the Carolinas, this will keep our rain chances in the forecast. Now this system will remain over the Carolinas through Wednesday morning. We are not expecting widespread showers from this system, but it will bringing spotty showers all across the Pee Dee and cloudy skies as well!

Rain chances will stick around this week (WMBF)

