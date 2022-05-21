Authorities offer road safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With thousands of people expected in Myrtle Beach for Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement officials want to remind drivers of things you should and shouldn’t do while on the roads.

“This is a very congested area, there’s a lot of people here and are going to be here for the upcoming weeks and summer. So, when you through that little distraction into your drive whether it’s 10 seconds or 30 seconds it could ultimately lead to a collision and ultimately lead to a fatal collision. That’s what we obviously want to avoid,” said Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP says there have been 330 fatal crashes in the state so far this year. Of that number, nearly 40 involved motorcycles.

Pye also wants to warn those coming down that driving while impaired is against the law and a conviction could carry huge fines and penalties.

Your best bet is getting a ride if you’re planning to drink.

“The best thing to do is if you’re going to be consuming alcohol, have a plan in place. If you’re drinking at home, stay home,” Pye said. “If you’re out somewhere, use a rideshare app or rideshare service. Get an Uber, get a Lyft, call a friend. Getting a DUI or getting into an alcohol-related collision is inexcusable in 2022.”

Despite the annual Spring Bike Rally in town for a couple more days, those heading up and down Ocean Boulevard on Friday said they were also excited for the upcoming holiday weekend.

“People can expect to see obviously a lot of motorcycles bikes, but a lot of fancy cars too. And trucks. People want to get out and enjoy the nice weather,” said Brett Kennedy, who’s part of a car club. “We just can’t wait to get down here and everything. Kind of show off what we’ve built over the year.”

Other residents and visitors said they’re taking safety seriously, as the area gets more crowded.

“Absolutely, you have to watch out for the fellow drivers,” said Mike Hamm, who was visiting for the bike rally.

