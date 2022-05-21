2 arrested in connection to downtown Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month in the Pee Dee.

Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller told WMBF News that both suspects, a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old, are from Dillon County. Neither has been identified as of Friday evening.

The two are in custody in connection with a May 8 shooting that happened in downtown Bennettsville.

Two people were hurt in the incident, but Miller said they’ve since recovered.

