1 hurt in Highway 544 crash, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of 5503 Highway 544 at around 1:10 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further information was provided on their condition.

HCFR added that lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

