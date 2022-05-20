Robeson County man arrested in drug bust, deputies say
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee say one man is in custody in connection to a drug bust earlier this week.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Michael Ray Kremski was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant on Prospect Road in Pembroke.
Officials said amounts of cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash were all found.
Kremski faces a number of charges, including:
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Simple possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance
The sheriff’s office said Kermski is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $135,000 bond.
