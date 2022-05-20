Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Robeson County man arrested in drug bust, deputies say

Michael Ray Kremski
Michael Ray Kremski(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee say one man is in custody in connection to a drug bust earlier this week.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Michael Ray Kremski was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant on Prospect Road in Pembroke.

Officials said amounts of cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash were all found.

Kremski faces a number of charges, including:

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Simple possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance

The sheriff’s office said Kermski is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $135,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach
Injuries reported in Highway 17 crash
Edna Suttles was reported missing from Greenville, South Carolina on Aug. 27.
Missing South Carolina woman’s body found after 8 month search

Latest News

VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the...
VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same
John David Hudson
Conway man gets 15 years for robbing multiple businesses with toy or non-working gun
Shannon Batchelor and Tony Campbell
Deputies arrest 2 for trafficking meth, heroin, marijuana in Darlington County
Adrian Ingram
Man arrested after standoff with deputies in Marlboro County