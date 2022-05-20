Robeson County man arrested in drug bust, deputies say

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee say one man is in custody in connection to a drug bust earlier this week.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Michael Ray Kremski was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant on Prospect Road in Pembroke.

Officials said amounts of cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash were all found.

Kremski faces a number of charges, including:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Simple possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance

The sheriff’s office said Kermski is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $135,000 bond.

