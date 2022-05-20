Submit a Tip
Police K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite during training exercise

An Arizona police department K-9 is back with his partner after being injured during a training exercise. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Amy Cutler and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A K-9 is recovering after being injured in a training exercise Wednesday.

Casa Grande Police Department Officer Thomas Scheurn said his K-9 partner Deutz was bitten by a rattlesnake that day, as reported by Arizona’s Family.

“We were walking around a vehicle; he was doing a mock drug sniff,” Scheurn said. “As we were walking around the vehicle, Deutz started crying, and I looked down at his foot and saw a little bit of blood on the top of his foot.”

Scheurn said Deutz had received a rattlesnake vaccine but knew he still needed anti-venom. He started calling around to animal hospitals.

Deutz was taken to the Arizona Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Center for treatment, and after spending the night, he returned to Scheurn’s side.

“He did quite well here at the hospital,” said veterinarian Ryan Reeves.

He also said a few pets come into the hospital weekly suffering from rattlesnake bites, and pet owners can discuss the rattlesnake vaccine option with their veterinarian.

When it comes to Deutz, the police department shared on its social media for the community to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Reeves said the K-9 is already back on his feet, which is a great sign.

“He’s 100 percent a part of the police department; I’ve received a multitude of text messages and calls inquiring about the status of Deutz and how he’s feeling, and it just goes to show how much people care about him, and they love him,” Scheurn said.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

