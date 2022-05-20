Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

PETA urges South Carolina, IRS to investigate non-profit associated with Myrtle Beach roadside zoo

Doc Antle
Doc Antle((Source: WMBF News))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of the roadside zoo Myrtle Beach Safari and president of the non-profit Rare Species Fund may soon face investigations from the IRS, South Carolina and Florida.

PETA alleges Bhagavan Antle’s (aka Kevin or “Doc” Antle) non-profit, Rare Species Fund (RSF) is using charitable donations to fund the roadside zoo while claiming to support wildlife conservation.

RELATED | Hearing set Thursday in wildlife trafficking case involving Myrtle Beach Safari owner

According to PETA, the RSF often touts international wildlife conservation when soliciting donations from the public, but as PETA details in letters sent to the IRS, the South Carolina secretary of state, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Antle appears to use most of those charitable funds to subsidize the for-profit Myrtle Beach Safari.

In the letters, PETA states that Antle, “breeds big cats, prematurely separates cubs from their mothers, and forces them and other animals into stressful and dangerous public encounters—activities that do not benefit the animals’ well-being and have no conservation value.”

PETA is asking the IRS to investigate the RSF, revoke its tax-exempt status, and pursue all available civil penalties and criminal charges against Antle. PETA is also asking South Carolina and Florida authorities to investigate the RSF and revoke its registration to solicit charitable contributions.

RELATED | Investigation at Myrtle Beach Safari centers around three lion cubs, owner says

“Using charitable donations to fund a for-profit roadside zoo smacks of tax evasion,” says PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet. “PETA is calling on federal and state authorities to investigate whether donors are unwittingly propping up ‘Doc’ Antle’s exploitative cub-petting stunts.”

Antle’s charges—a felony count of wildlife trafficking, another felony count of conspiracy to traffic in wildlife, and 13 misdemeanor charges, including nine counts of cruelty to animals—stem from an investigation by the Virginia attorney general that found that Antle had trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina with the owner of the now-defunct roadside zoo Wilson’s Wild Animal Park.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Horry County murder suspect found dead after missing trial
Myrtle Beach’s status as fastest-growing city in the US raises public safety concerns

Latest News

Shannon Batchelor and Tony Campbell
Deputies arrest 2 for trafficking meth, heroin, marijuana in Darlington County
Adrian Ingram
Man arrested after standoff with deputies in Marlboro County
Terry Jerome Smith
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to armed robbery of local attorney, sentenced to 15 years
Are working conditions, exclusion from certain state benefits driving South Carolina’s teacher shortage?