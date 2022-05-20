Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same

(AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A convicted former Horry County deputy has had charges dropped a day after he was sentenced to prison.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that Stephen Flood’s charges of involuntary manslaughter were dropped. Clements explained the reason for the motion was a law stating that a person cannot be punished with two crimes for each death.

As a result, Flood’s prison sentence is now nine years on each reckless homicide charge. It’s the same amount of time a judge sentenced him to on Thursday after a jury found him guilty in the 2018 drowning deaths of two mental health patients.

PREVIOUS TRIAL COVERAGE

He and another former deputy, Joshua Bishop, were transporting Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton in a transport van when they drove into floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence. The two deputies were able to escape, while Green and Newton were still inside, resulting in their deaths.

Flood was booked into the Marion County Detention Center after his sentencing.

Bishop is scheduled to be tried at a later date.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach
Injuries reported in Highway 17 crash
Edna Suttles was reported missing from Greenville, South Carolina on Aug. 27.
Missing South Carolina woman’s body found after 8 month search

Latest News

VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the...
VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to armed robbery of local attorney, sentenced to 15 years
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to armed robbery of local attorney, sentenced to 15 years
Crews respond to outdoor fire in Horry County
WATCH: Crews respond to outdoor fire in Horry County
WATCH: Crews respond to outdoor fire in Horry County
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach man dies in motorcycle crash, officials say
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach man dies in motorcycle crash, officials say