Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A convicted former Horry County deputy has had charges dropped a day after he was sentenced to prison.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that Stephen Flood’s charges of involuntary manslaughter were dropped. Clements explained the reason for the motion was a law stating that a person cannot be punished with two crimes for each death.

As a result, Flood’s prison sentence is now nine years on each reckless homicide charge. It’s the same amount of time a judge sentenced him to on Thursday after a jury found him guilty in the 2018 drowning deaths of two mental health patients.

He and another former deputy, Joshua Bishop, were transporting Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton in a transport van when they drove into floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence. The two deputies were able to escape, while Green and Newton were still inside, resulting in their deaths.

Flood was booked into the Marion County Detention Center after his sentencing.

Bishop is scheduled to be tried at a later date.

