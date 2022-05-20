NC man dies in motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man has died after a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 23-year-old Michael Williams died in a wreck that happened Friday afternoon in the area of Maryport Drive, located near the Lakewood Campground.

Fowler added that Williams died of “multiple trauma and head injuries” after being taken to a hospital. The coroner also said Williams was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It’s the third deadly motorcycle crash to happen in Horry County since Thursday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

