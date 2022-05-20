Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NC man dies in motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, coroner says

The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man has died after a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 23-year-old Michael Williams died in a wreck that happened Friday afternoon in the area of Maryport Drive, located near the Lakewood Campground.

Fowler added that Williams died of “multiple trauma and head injuries” after being taken to a hospital. The coroner also said Williams was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It’s the third deadly motorcycle crash to happen in Horry County since Thursday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach
Injuries reported in Highway 17 crash
Edna Suttles was reported missing from Greenville, South Carolina on Aug. 27.
Missing South Carolina woman’s body found after 8 month search

Latest News

VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the...
VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same
VIDEO: Conway man gets 15 years for robbing multiple businesses with toy or non-working gun
VIDEO: Conway man gets 15 years for robbing multiple businesses with toy or non-working gun
VIDEO: PETA urges South Carolina, IRS to investigate Myrtle Beach roadside zoo
VIDEO: PETA urges South Carolina, IRS to investigate Myrtle Beach roadside zoo
VIDEO: Sea Haven unveils new vehicle, hopes to continue to help Horry County kids
VIDEO: Sea Haven unveils new vehicle, hopes to continue to help Horry County kids
VIDEO: Work on Enterprise Road Bridge could be done soon
VIDEO: Work on Enterprise Road Bridge could be done soon