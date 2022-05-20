Myrtle Beach man succumbs to injuries after single-vehicle motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Friday morning, the Horry County Coroner says.

According to the coroner, Filipe Santos Abreu, 31, of Myrtle Beach, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center following the crash on George Bishop Parkway.

At the hospital, Abreu succumbed to the injuries he received in the crash.

The SCHP is investigating.

