Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to armed robbery of local attorney, sentenced to 15 years

Terry Jerome Smith
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to a 2019 armed robbery.

Terry Jerome Smith, 53, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and assault of a high and aggravated nature and an unrelated first-degree burglary charge before the start of his trial, said George DeBusk, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cooper presided over the case and sentenced Smith to 15 years for the armed robbery and assault and 15 years on the burglary charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to court documents, Smith attempted to panhandle money from a local attorney and on the morning of Dec. 13, 2019; however, the attorney did not have any cash to give Smith as the attorney left a local gas station.

Smith went to the attorney’s office and when the attorney answered the door, Smith hit him with a liquor bottle and stole his wallet.

Myrtle Beach police tracked the attorney’s stolen credit cards and arrested Smith.

