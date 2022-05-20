Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach businesses preparing for Memorial Day weekend, traffic changes

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With Memorial Day weekend just a week away, those in Myrtle Beach are preparing for the unofficial start of summer.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is already getting the word out to residents and businesses to be aware of the weekend’s traffic plan, which will see Ocean Boulevard only be a one-way road for non-emergency vehicles, among other changes.

Several residential roads will also be closed off with cones, and barriers will be placed along the sidewalk to help manage foot traffic. The traffic policy goes into effect on May 27.

The changes won’t only be noticeable to residents and visitors, though.

Some businesses in Myrtle Beach say they typically have a harder time getting around during some of the city’s busiest times of the year.

“It’s hard for us sometimes to find parking to get down in the traffic pattern. We sometimes get stuck in it. Other than that, it doesn’t affect business because people always find a way to get down here,” said Brianna Jackson, manager of the Boardwalk Coffee House.

Jackson has been at the Boardwalk Coffee House for four years and said having more tourists in the area has become an increasing challenge.

“We are trying to pre-stock and get things ready. There isn’t much preparation because you never know what it is going to be,” she said.

The increase in summer visitors is expected to bring an uptick in sales for businesses, and officials expect more people to come down to the beach this year.

“We are feeling good about the number of people who are responding to the visit Myrtle Beach messages. They are deciding to plan their vacation here. So that is looking strong for our businesses,” said Karen Riordan, CEO and President of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Despite the challenges, Jackson said seeing a boost in the local economy will hopefully keep businesses thriving through the summer.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how much more it’s going to be or how many more people are going to be here,” she said.

