Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man’s arrest by former high school classmate inspires him to turn his life around

The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on...
The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on being three years sober.(Mattoon Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTOON, Ill. (Gray News) – Police in Illinois are praising a man who struggled with addiction for turning his life around after he was arrested by a former high school classmate.

The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on being three years sober.

According to the police department, Orr was an active teenager who had a lot of success in wrestling during high school. He continued his wrestling career at McKendree University.

But after college, police said Orr became addicted to pain pills, taking nearly 30 pills every day. After that addiction became too expensive, Orr turned to heroin and methamphetamine.

In 2018, Orr was arrested by the Mattoon Police Department for burglary. Ironically, Orr’s former wrestling teammate in high school and college, Devin Patterson, was the officer who arrested him.

Police said this arrest is what changed Orr’s mindset and outlook on life. After sitting in a jail cell, he decided it was time for a change and decided to get sober, thinking of his young daughter at the time.

As of Friday, Orr is celebrating being three years sober. He credits his girlfriend and daughter for helping him maintain his sobriety, as well as continuing to attend AA meetings.

“MPD is proud of you, Tyler!” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “For all of you out there struggling with addiction... YOU CAN MAKE YOUR OWN SUCCESS STORY!!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach
Injuries reported in Highway 17 crash
Edna Suttles was reported missing from Greenville, South Carolina on Aug. 27.
Missing South Carolina woman’s body found after 8 month search

Latest News

VIDEO: PETA urges South Carolina, IRS to investigate Myrtle Beach roadside zoo
VIDEO: PETA urges South Carolina, IRS to investigate Myrtle Beach roadside zoo
VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the...
VIDEO: Pair of charges dropped for convicted former Horry County deputy, sentence remains the same
VIDEO: Sea Haven unveils new vehicle, hopes to continue to help Horry County kids
VIDEO: Sea Haven unveils new vehicle, hopes to continue to help Horry County kids
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to armed robbery of local attorney, sentenced to 15 years
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to armed robbery of local attorney, sentenced to 15 years
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach businesses preparing for Memorial Day weekend, traffic changes
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach businesses preparing for Memorial Day weekend, traffic changes