Man arrested after standoff with deputies in Marlboro County

Adrian Ingram
Adrian Ingram(Marion County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff with deputies in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says Adrian Ingram, 34 of Bennettsville, was arrested after the incident, which lasted around one hour in the Wallace area.

According to information from the sheriff’s office, detectives arrived at a home near Old Wire Rd. West to execute a search warrant on the property.

Ingram was wanted on several general sessions bench warrants for failure to appear in court.

No one was injured during this stand-off or arrest.

Ingram was on the trial docket in March of this year for possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, resisting arrest and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance but did not show up for trial.

Ingram was transported to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office where he is being held on the general sessions bench warrants.

