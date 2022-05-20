Submit a Tip
Injuries reported in Highway 17 crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported after a crash in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 and Harbour Towne Drive at 10:22 p.m.

A WMBF News crew was at the scene and saw a motorcycle on the ground along with flashing lights of police and other first responders in the area.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s real-time traffic map also reported slowdowns as of 11:20 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

