‘I’m so pleased that they have their daughter back:’ CUE volunteer reflects on Brittanee Drexel search

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for Brittanee Drexel that spanned over a decade is one that Cyndi Graham will never forget.

“I was there the first search on horseback at that point, didn’t own a dog at that point,” said Graham, now a K-9 handler volunteer.

She joined other volunteers over a decade ago with the Community United Effort, also known as CUE Center for Missing Persons, in the search for Drexel.

The teen disappeared after visiting Myrtle Beach in April 2009. Her remains were found earlier this month, a little over 13 years after she was last seen. A man is now facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection to Drexel’s death.

“We worked hard, we had law enforcement out there with guns to chase off the alligators and the wild hogs, there were flies out there that could carry you off. It was a dangerous situation,” said Graham.

CUE was founded in 1994 as a nonprofit, which means they’re fundraiser-driven and staffed by volunteers.

From the moment someone asks for help, they mobilize everything from K9 search teams, to volunteers on horseback. They comb through fields, retracing digital movements. It’s something that has helped over the last few years.

Graham said the Georgetown area was part of their initial search area for Drexel.

“Polley Yard Landing was where our first area was which was the information of the first cell phone in that area,” said Graham.

While Graham doesn’t remember if Harmony Township was searched years ago, she says looking for evidence everywhere is important.

“You’re talking about a vast amount of area and our whole policy is even when we search and don’t find anything, that’s a success to us because that’s a search that we know someone is not located in. So, clearing area is very important for us,” she said.

The news that Drexel’s remains were recovered earlier this month was heartbreaking for Graham, but she said she’s relieved the family can have some sense of closure.

“I’m so pleased that they have their daughter back. I’m so pleased that there’s a resolution to this case and I hope and pray that we can have resolutions to our other outstanding cases here in Horry County and across the country,” she said.

Currently, CUE has helped over 12,000 families of missing persons. When you notice someone is missing, you can report it right away with no need to wait 24 or 48 hours.

If you or someone you know is searching for someone, you can give CUE a call on their 24-hour line at 910-232-1687.

You must have a filed report with Law Enforcement first.

