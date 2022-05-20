Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Future Myrtle Beach firefighters showcase skills to loved ones ahead of graduation

By Samuel Shelton
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family members of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s latest recruits got to experience so up-close action on Thursday.

The department held a family day for its latest class, allowing recruits to showcase their skills in training to become the city’s next group of first responders.

Recruits used their training in various demonstrations, which left an impression on their loved ones.

”I’ve never seen anything like that up close in person,” said Holly Smith, who said her boyfriend was part of the latest class. “So It’s kinda like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see what they do and what they go through.”

The recruits went through a 26-week program of intensive training, which included learning fire skills, vehicle extrication, learning to drive emergency vehicles and 12 weeks of EMT certification training.

“It really was great, what a fantastic insight to see what they do,” said Nancy Levy, whose son Brian was also in the class. “They have worked so hard. The training is phenomenal, and he did very well and I’m really proud of him.”

Levy added that she was excited to watch the ongoing training.

“I look forward to him being happy, to fulfill his dreams that he’s always wanted to help people, and he’ll be a great firefighter,” she said of her son.

And as the class concluded, recruits said that they were happy to have their support systems by their side.

“I have my mom here, my dad here, my best friend, my sister, my nephew, so I’m glad they got to see what I do,” said Nicholas Sutton, another recruit of the class.

Thirteen recruits will graduate as part of a ceremony at Horry-Georgetown Technical College at 10 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 a.m....
Crash involving motorcycle blocks lanes in Myrtle Beach area; serious injuries reported
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients

Latest News

VIDEO: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
VIDEO: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
VIDEO: Coroner identifies biker killed in crash near North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Coroner identifies biker killed in crash near North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Explaining how SC’s new voting law will impact Horry County’s June primary
VIDEO: Explaining how SC’s new voting law will impact Horry County’s June primary
Family of Brittanee Drexel sets up memorial fundraiser