FIRST ALERT: Steamy end to the work week, scattered storms return this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We got the first true taste of humidity yesterday and it only gets worse for today! It’s going to be muggy as you step out the door this morning, making for a miserable afternoon.

TODAY

Morning temperatures sit in the low-mid 70s as you step out the door. Temperatures will quickly climb today, pushing record values once again for inland areas and even the beaches! Highs will climb into the into the lower 90s again today on the beach before the sea breeze moves in.

Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the beaches. Inland, highs will soar into the upper 90s. (WMBF)

Inland, highs will climb into the upper 90s, expecting to break a record in Florence with a high of 98°. That would break the previous record of 97° set back in 1996. The heat index will climb into the upper 90s to around 100 during the afternoon. Plenty of blazing sunshine is on tap through the day with no rain in the forecast for your Friday plans.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Heat and humidity will continue through the weekend with some slight relief. A more active sea breeze along the Grand Strand will lead to cooler temperatures, but higher humidity. Afternoon readings will climb into the lower to middle 80s. Meanwhile, inland areas will continue to see temperatures well into the 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Daily shower and storm chances return to the weekend but it's not enough to cancel any plans. Plenty of heat and humidity continues through the weekend. (WMBF)

As humidity returns, rain chances will creep up a bit. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a 30% risk of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

The risk of showers and storms will continue into most of next week as an unsettled summer pattern works into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The weekend and next week resembles more of a summertime pattern with daily shower and storm chances. (WMBF)

