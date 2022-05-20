Family of Brittanee Drexel sets up memorial fundraiser

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of Brittanee Drexel has set up a memorial fund ahead of a celebration of life.

The family has set up a spot for donations on the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo with a goal of $10,000. They request that donations be made to the page in lieu of flowers.

MORE | COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE BRITTANEE DREXEL CASE

It’s ahead of two celebration of life ceremonies set to be held for Drexel. The first will be in Rochester, New York, on June 11.

The family has said a second ceremony will be held in Myrtle Beach, but no date has been scheduled.

Drexel, 17, disappeared in April 2009 while visiting Myrtle Beach. Her body was discovered in Georgetown County earlier this month after 13 years.

A man has since been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.