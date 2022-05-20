Deputies arrest 2 for trafficking meth, heroin, marijuana in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been charged with drug trafficking in Darlington County, Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said.

On Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant off Steeplechase Drive in Darlington County and recovered nearly an ounce of methamphetamine which included ¼ ounce of methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl.

Deputies also found heroin mixed with fentanyl, pills, and marijuana.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Tony Campbell and Shannon Batchelor were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.