Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies arrest 2 for trafficking meth, heroin, marijuana in Darlington County

Shannon Batchelor and Tony Campbell
Shannon Batchelor and Tony Campbell(DARLINGTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been charged with drug trafficking in Darlington County, Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said.

On Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant off Steeplechase Drive in Darlington County and recovered nearly an ounce of methamphetamine which included ¼ ounce of methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl.

Deputies also found heroin mixed with fentanyl, pills, and marijuana.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Tony Campbell and Shannon Batchelor were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Horry County murder suspect found dead after missing trial
Myrtle Beach’s status as fastest-growing city in the US raises public safety concerns

Latest News

Adrian Ingram
Man arrested after standoff with deputies in Marlboro County
Terry Jerome Smith
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to armed robbery of local attorney, sentenced to 15 years
A celebration of life for 6-year-old Winston Hunter is scheduled for Saturday in Swansea. The...
Funeral arrangements announced for 6-year-old SC boy killed in drive-by shooting
VIDEO: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
VIDEO: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping