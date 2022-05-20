Submit a Tip
Crews respond to outdoor fire in Horry County

(Credit: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County were at the scene of an outdoor fire Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a nearly five-acre fire in the area of Cleveland Drive, which is located off Highway 554.

HCFR said nearby structures are being protected. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Loris Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are also assisting county crews at the scene to contain the blaze.

HCFR added that residents in the area may also see smoke for “an extended amount of time.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

