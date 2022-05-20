Submit a Tip
Conway man gets 15 years for robbing multiple businesses with toy or non-working gun

John David Hudson
John David Hudson(15th Circuit Solicitor)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man was sentenced to 15 years for allegedly robbing several gas stations and businesses in the area.

John David Hudson, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery in connection with some business robberies that occurred in January 2021, said George DeBusk, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Hudson robbed several businesses in the Conway area, mostly gas stations along U.S. 501 and used a gun that was a toy or non-functional. Hudson told police that he was motivated to rob the businesses for cash to purchase drugs. In the robberies, he stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Two other counts of armed robbery and some other associated charges were dismissed as a result of the plea.

The robberies were investigated by the Horry County Police Department and the Conway Police Department.

