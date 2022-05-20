Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Anglin Leads Tigers Over Eagles 15-1

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - Mack Anglin tossed 7.0 strong innings to lead Clemson to a 15-1 victory over Boston College in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night.

Anglin (6-5) earned the win by matching his career high in innings pitched and allowed just five hits, one run and three walks with seven strikeouts. Eagle starter Joe Mancini (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, eight runs (six earned) and three walks with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

The Eagles (19-32, 5-23 ACC) manufactured a run in the top of the third inning, then Caden Grice led off the bottom of the third inning with his 12th home run of the year. Cooper Ingle grounded a run-scoring single with two outs later in the frame. Grice flared a two-out double to score a run in the fourth inning, then Benjamin Blackwell plated Grice with a single for Clemson (33-21, 11-16 ACC).

In the fifth inning, Max Wagner blasted a solo homer, his 25th of the year to move him into a tie for second in Clemson history for home runs in a season. An inning later, Bryar Hawkins belted a two-run homer, his eighth of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Blake Wright lined a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to up his hitting streak to 14 games, then the Tigers added two more runs in the frame. Clemson scored in its sixth inning in a row in the eighth inning, as it scored five runs. Ingle’s two-run double and pinch-hitter Chad Fairey’s two-run single highlighted the uprising.

The series continues Friday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 a.m....
Crash involving motorcycle blocks lanes in Myrtle Beach area; serious injuries reported
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients

Latest News

Nick Lucky rounding the bases after hitting a 2-run home run in the 2nd inning.
Coastal Baseball cruises to 11-2 win over South Alabama
The Hartsville baseball team after defeating Airport 3-1.
May 18 SCHSL, SCISA baseball and softball playoff recap
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens looks on...
Gamecocks add former NFL head coach Freddie Kitchens to staff
Melissa Jefferson.
Jefferson named SBC track performer of the year, 17 Chants earn all-conference honors