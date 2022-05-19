Submit a Tip
WMBF News wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award 2 years in a row(Radio Television Digital News Association)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News is the recipient of a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The award is for Excellence in Video for Flute Choir Caroling.

This is the second year in a row RTDNA honored WMBF News with a regional Murrow award.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

For a complete list of this year’s Regional Murrow Award winners, click here.

