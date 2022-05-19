Tractor-trailer driver dies after single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer early Thursday morning.

According to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 SB near mile marker 189.

The driver ran off the highway to the left, striking a tree. Responding officials announced the driver deceased upon arrival at the scene.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.