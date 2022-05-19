Submit a Tip
Several babies in the Lowcountry hospitalized due to issues related to baby formula shortage

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several babies in the Lowcountry are in the hospital because of issues related to the shortage of baby formula.

One of the babies had to be sent to the hospital because it was given homemade formula. That is why parents should not water down formula, or make their own.

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said there are four babies at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital being treated currently.

According to officials, the other three babies had to go to the hospital because because they have intolerances or allergies because their parents haven’t been able to find formulas that worked for them.

“The majority of what we’ve seen is when patients are on specialized formulas for feeding intolerance or milk protein allergies or something specific related to their disease state, and they try an alternative and it doesn’t go well,” said Pediatric Clinical Dietitian Kristi Fogg at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Fogg says those babies will be throwing up, or are not growing, because they are not tolerating the alternative formula.

