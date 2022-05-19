Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale

Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.
Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.(Broad Arrow Group)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sean Connery’s personal Aston Martin is for sale.

The James Bond movies have featured a number of exotic cars, but perhaps the most famous is the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 used in “Goldfinger.”

The car had machine guns, an ejector seat and an oil slick maker.

Late in his life, Connery ended up buying the exact model for himself and fixing it up.

Connery’s car is now set to be auctioned off by the Broad Arrow Group and is expected to fetch up to $1.8 million.

His family said part of the proceeds would go to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.

The winner of the auction will also get a ride with legendary Formula One driver Jackie Stewart.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 a.m....
Crash involving motorcycle blocks lanes in Myrtle Beach area; serious injuries reported
Horry County murder suspect found dead after missing trial
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Raymond Moody
Records: Drexel kidnapping, murder suspect released from parole supervision less than 2 years before disappearance

Latest News

VIDEO: Coroner identifies biker killed in crash near North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Coroner identifies biker killed in crash near North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
VIDEO: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department Recruit Class 34 showcase new skills at Family Day before graduation
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’