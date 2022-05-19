Submit a Tip
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping

Dustin Thompkins
Dustin Thompkins(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple had a scary wake-up call when a burglar broke into their Myrtle Beach home, according to an incident report.

Police said they were called around 1 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Snorkel Way, which is between 19th Avenue South and 20th Avenue South, for a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived they said they found an unlocked door and busted door frame.

Both victims, who are 69 and 65 years old, said they were asleep when they heard three loud bangs and the front door slamming open, according to the incident report.

“The victims stated that they then went into their bathroom and locked the door,” the incident report states.

Officers detained the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Dustin Thompkins, at the scene.

He is charged with first-degree burglary.

