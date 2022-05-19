N.C. police K9 receives ‘gift of protection’ with new body armor

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Another four-legged member of the Laurinburg Police Department will be getting some extra protection.

The police department announced that K9 Emo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. It is expected to arrive within eight to 10 weeks.

It’s all thanks to the charitable donation of Vested Interest in K9s, whose mission is to provide protective vests to dogs in law enforcement.

Since the nonprofit started in 2009, it has provided over 4,600 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

This isn’t the first time Vested Interest in K9s has donated to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Back in April, the police department announced that K9s Ronky and Oto would be receiving protective vests from the nonprofit.

