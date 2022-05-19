Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach building bocce ball, shuffleboard courts at rec center in Market Common area

Two horseshoe pits, two bocce ball courts and two shuffleboard courts are being built by Myrtle Beach staff at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center on Gabreski Lane.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is bringing more family-fun games to the Market Common area.

Two horseshoe pits, two bocce ball courts and two shuffleboard courts are being built by Myrtle Beach staff at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center on Gabreski Lane.

Concrete will be poured next week for the shuffleboard courts after crews finish up digging and measuring the area.

The city said the family game area should be open in a few weeks as more equipment arrives to complete the projects.

The improvements are thanks to Myrtle Beach’s Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

