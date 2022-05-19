Myrtle Beach building bocce ball, shuffleboard courts at rec center in Market Common area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is bringing more family-fun games to the Market Common area.

Two horseshoe pits, two bocce ball courts and two shuffleboard courts are being built by Myrtle Beach staff at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center on Gabreski Lane.

Concrete will be poured next week for the shuffleboard courts after crews finish up digging and measuring the area.

The city said the family game area should be open in a few weeks as more equipment arrives to complete the projects.

The improvements are thanks to Myrtle Beach’s Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department.

