Mother shot and killed five days after her 5-year-old son’s funeral

After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson.
By Ibrahim Samra and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of an Indiana mother after she was shot and killed five days after her 5-year-old son’s funeral.

Kaylynn Davidson was shot outside of a restaurant in downtown South Bend Tuesday night.

Councilman Pastor Canneth Lee was by her family’s side helping them grieve as they received the tragic news.

“When you get that call when a loved one is dead, or that a loved one is at the hospital, that a tragedy has happened, it is a lot of emotion,” he told WNDU.

Police said after Davidson was shot, the 32-year-old reportedly made it to a hospital but did not survive.

“To get that call and to be there on the scene and to comfort those individuals, this is a tragedy for our city because violence is a disease,” Lee said.

Even more heartbreaking, he said this is the second death for Davidson’s family in the last two weeks.

The first death was Davidson’s son Kyler Jackson, who was killed after an accidental shooting involving a 9-year-old relative in South Bend on May 1. Kyler died three days after the shooting.

Lee served as lead pastor at Jackson’s funeral on May 12 and helped Davidson grieve the loss of her son.

However, he said Davidson’s loved ones were heartbroken and devastated when history repeated Tuesday night.

“They have had three tragedies: Kyler, the nephew (who accidentally shot him) and now Kyler’s mom,” Lee said.

He said the only way the city can move forward is for the community to come together before yet another life is lost.

“If we can’t live for our children and raise our children, then what else do we have?” Lee said.

