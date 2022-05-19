Mother of man once named, now cleared in Drexel case to speak to reporters

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man once questioned in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel and named as a person of interest in the case is set to speak for the first time since the FBI cleared him.

Joan Taylor, the mother of Timothy Taylor, will speak with reporters at 11 a.m. in McClellanville.

She will comment publicly on their multi-year fight against false accusations about her son and how their lives were affected.

She is also expected to talk about what the latest developments in the case, including the arrest of a man deputies say confessed to kidnapping and killing her, means to the Taylor family.

Family and close friends are also expected to attend the news conference.

Taylor’s name came up in court testimony for unrelated case

Drexel was 17 years old when she vanished from the Myrtle Beach area on April 25, 2009. She was visiting the area from New York during spring break.

Timothy Taylor repeatedly maintained his innocence from any involvement in the Drexler case.

But his name came up in the investigation six years ago when an FBI agent testified about a jailhouse informant’s claims in an unrelated armed robbery case.

The agent told the court a jailhouse informant told the FBI Drexel had been raped and that Taylor and his father killed her and dumped her body in an alligator pit near McClellanville so that no trace of her would ever be found.

Over that time, there were protests and rallies in defense of Taylor with his mother saying he was in class at the time Drexel went missing.

Others said Taylor, who lost an arm in a childhood accident, would not have been able to kidnap or kill anyone. They also accused investigators of pursuing federal charges against him for the armed robbery despite the fact he had already answered to them on the state level just to press him for information the investigators were convinced Taylor knew about the Drexel case.

After another man’s confession, FBI statement effectively cleared Taylor

Drexel’s remains were finally found last week in Georgetown County after Sheriff Carter Weaver said Raymond Moody confessed to her kidnapping, rape and murder.

Moody was named in 2012 as a person of interest in her disappearance and is not a stranger to law enforcement. He is a registered Adult Tier III Offender who was convicted in 1983 of rape by force, kidnapping and lewd act on a child under 14, among other charges. He served more the 20 years in a California prison.

The FBI released a statement Tuesday that effectively cleared Taylor:

Throughout the investigation law enforcement followed multiple leads to wherever they led us, all in effort to find Brittanee. We have an obligation to follow leads to their conclusion. To that end, the person we believe is responsible for Brittanee’s murder has been arrested and charged.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley confirmed Tuesday that Moody admitted the rape, kidnapping and murder of the New York teen. Arrest affidavits released late Monday afternoon state that a man strangled Brittanee Drexel to death then concealed the evidence of the crime.

