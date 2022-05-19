May 18 SCHSL, SCISA baseball and softball playoff recap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday was a big one across the area as the high school baseball and softball playoffs rolled on at the SCHSL and SCISA levels. Scores from all of games can be found below. Highlights will be added following WMBF News at 11.

SCHSL BASEBALL CLASS 4A LOWER STATE FINALS

Hartsville 3, Airport 1

SCHSL BASEBALL CLASS 1A LOWER STATE FINALS

East Clarendon 7, Johnsonville 0 (Game 1)

Johnsonville 6, East Clarendon 5 (Game 2)

Golden Flashes will host Southside Christian in game one of the state championship series on Saturday.

SCISA SOFTBALL CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Pee Dee Academy 1, Williamsburg Academy 0

Eagles finish the season at 31-2 overall.

The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagle softball team defeated Williamsburg Academy 1-0 to win the Class 2A state title. (Pee Dee Academy)

SCHSL SOFTBALL CLASS 4A LOWER STATE TOURNAMENT

North Augusta 12, South Florence 0 (6 innings)

Season ends for the Bruins.

SCHSL SOFTBALL CLASS 3A LOWER STATE TOURNAMENT

Dillon 5, Loris 4

Wildcats advance to face Aynor in lower state championship game.

SCHSL SOFTBALL CLASS 2A LOWER STATE TOURNAMENT

Buford 16, Marion 5

Season ends from the Swamp Foxes. Latta will host Buford in lower state championship game.

SCHSL SOFTBALL CLASS 1A LOWER STATE TOURNAMENT

Hannah-Pamplico 2, Lake View 1

Raiders head to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday for lower state championship game.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.