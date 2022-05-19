Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

May 18 SCHSL, SCISA baseball and softball playoff recap

The Hartsville baseball team after defeating Airport 3-1.
The Hartsville baseball team after defeating Airport 3-1.(Hartsville High School.)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday was a big one across the area as the high school baseball and softball playoffs rolled on at the SCHSL and SCISA levels. Scores from all of games can be found below. Highlights will be added following WMBF News at 11.

SCHSL BASEBALL CLASS 4A LOWER STATE FINALS

Hartsville 3, Airport 1

SCHSL BASEBALL CLASS 1A LOWER STATE FINALS

East Clarendon 7, Johnsonville 0 (Game 1)

Johnsonville 6, East Clarendon 5 (Game 2)

Golden Flashes will host Southside Christian in game one of the state championship series on Saturday.

SCISA SOFTBALL CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Pee Dee Academy 1, Williamsburg Academy 0

Eagles finish the season at 31-2 overall.

The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagle softball team defeated Williamsburg Academy 1-0 to win the...
The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagle softball team defeated Williamsburg Academy 1-0 to win the Class 2A state title.(Pee Dee Academy)

SCHSL SOFTBALL CLASS 4A LOWER STATE TOURNAMENT

North Augusta 12, South Florence 0 (6 innings)

Season ends for the Bruins.

SCHSL SOFTBALL CLASS 3A LOWER STATE TOURNAMENT

Dillon 5, Loris 4

Wildcats advance to face Aynor in lower state championship game.

SCHSL SOFTBALL CLASS 2A LOWER STATE TOURNAMENT

Buford 16, Marion 5

Season ends from the Swamp Foxes. Latta will host Buford in lower state championship game.

SCHSL SOFTBALL CLASS 1A LOWER STATE TOURNAMENT

Hannah-Pamplico 2, Lake View 1

Raiders head to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday for lower state championship game.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Horry County police were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting on Lake Park Drive,...
HCPD: One person taken into custody in connection to Socastee area shooting following brief standoff
Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided info on location of remains
Best of the Grand Strand
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 a.m....
Crash involving motorcycle blocks lanes in Myrtle Beach area; serious injuries reported

Latest News

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens looks on...
Gamecocks add former NFL head coach Freddie Kitchens to staff
Melissa Jefferson.
Jefferson named SBC track performer of the year, 17 Chants earn all-conference honors
Dale Thomas had a career-high 7 RBI in the victory.
Coastal Baseball clobbers Clemson, 17-2
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach partners with Champion Autism Network for training