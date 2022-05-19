Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 20 years for producing child pornography, possessed more than 200,000 images

(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Hendersonville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography including images of infants being sexually abused, according to the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice says in August 2020, law enforcement became aware of 39-year-old Jordan Taylor Randall’s production of child pornography after it was reported by a family member, according to filed documents and statements made in court.

According to the department, law enforcement retrieved multiple electronic devices from Randall’s home and storage unit, including a cell phone, a laptop, cameras disguised to look like aerosol cans, and external electronic storage devices.

They say a forensic analysis of the devices revealed that on multiple occasions, Randall had secretly recorded videos of two pre-pubescent minor females while they were undressed or partially undressed in the bathroom and shower. He also possessed more than 200,000 images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted children as young as infants being sexually abused.

According to the department, on November 5, 2021, Randall pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

According to the department, Randall was ordered to register as a sex offender and to serve the rest of his life under court supervision after he is released from prison.

The department says he was also ordered to have no contact with the victims of his offense

Randall is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Randall is currently in federal custody.

He will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 a.m....
Crash involving motorcycle blocks lanes in Myrtle Beach area; serious injuries reported
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients

Latest News

VIDEO: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
VIDEO: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
VIDEO: Coroner identifies biker killed in crash near North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Coroner identifies biker killed in crash near North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Explaining how SC’s new voting law will impact Horry County’s June primary
VIDEO: Explaining how SC’s new voting law will impact Horry County’s June primary
Despite the abrupt death of the bill to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina this year,...
South Carolinians still left waiting after push to legalize medical marijuana falls short in 2022
Bikers fill up to cruise King's Highway with gas prices sitting well above $4 per gallon.
Gas prices hit record highs as Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally revs up