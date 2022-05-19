Man sentenced to 20 years for producing child pornography, possessed more than 200,000 images

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Hendersonville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography including images of infants being sexually abused, according to the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice says in August 2020, law enforcement became aware of 39-year-old Jordan Taylor Randall’s production of child pornography after it was reported by a family member, according to filed documents and statements made in court.

According to the department, law enforcement retrieved multiple electronic devices from Randall’s home and storage unit, including a cell phone, a laptop, cameras disguised to look like aerosol cans, and external electronic storage devices.

They say a forensic analysis of the devices revealed that on multiple occasions, Randall had secretly recorded videos of two pre-pubescent minor females while they were undressed or partially undressed in the bathroom and shower. He also possessed more than 200,000 images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted children as young as infants being sexually abused.

According to the department, on November 5, 2021, Randall pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

According to the department, Randall was ordered to register as a sex offender and to serve the rest of his life under court supervision after he is released from prison.

The department says he was also ordered to have no contact with the victims of his offense

Randall is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

