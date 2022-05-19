Submit a Tip
Horry County murder suspect found dead after missing trial

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man who was set to go to trial in a 2019 murder case in the Conway area was found dead earlier this week.

A spokesperson from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office told WMBF News that Taylor Ryan Strode was scheduled to be tried Monday but did not appear in court.

An assistant solicitor then secured a bench warrant for his arrest, but Strode was found dead before it could be served.

Strode was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident that happened on Greenleaf Drive on May 22, 2019. He was accused of fatally shooting 57-year-old Charles Lawrence several times.

An immediate cause of death was not released.

