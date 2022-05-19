FIRST ALERT: Record heat today, isolated strong storm possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first heat wave of the year will send highs into the 90s for the beaches today and close to the triple digits for inland locations! Here comes our first true taste of summer! The first heat wave of the year will send temperatures soaring to record levels at times through the weekend.

TODAY

Highs will soar into the 90s today! Records will be broken for many locations. (WMBF)

As we go throughout the day, temperatures warm up quickly with increasing humidity throughout the day. Morning temperatures in the 70s will lead to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees inland. On the beaches, we will see many locations hit 90° for the first time this year. A 90° reading today in Myrtle Beach will tie the previous record of 90 set in 2001. In Florence, the previous record of 98 set back in 1962 should get passed today with a high temperature of 99.

A FEW LATE DAY STORMS

Our storm risk remains limited at a LEVEL 1 and LEVEL 2 risk. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

Along with the heat and humidity, we hold onto an isolated storm chance for this afternoon and into the evening hours. There’s enough energy in the atmosphere to where an isolated storm or two may develop by the afternoon hours. While we have plenty of energy out there, we are also capped with a lid on that storm energy. The two will work together to cancel each other out, meaning IF any storms develop, they could be on the strong side pretty easily with gusty winds and small hail. Even this morning, the model data continues to show an isolated storm at 20%. Most of the area today will stay dry. We remain under a LEVEL 2 severe weather risk for one or two storms that could be strong or severe.

It's not much but an isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out for this evening. Any storm that does break through the CAP will have the potential to be on the strong side. (WMBF)

SUMMER-LIKE THROUGH THE WEEKEND

For the Grand Strand, today will be the hottest day as an active sea breeze will tend to keep temperatures cooler near the beaches. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 80s by the weekend. A few showers and storms will be possible especially on Sunday.

Highs will turn a little cooler with more storm chances for the second half of the weekend. (WMBF)

Inland areas will not benefit from the sea breeze and will continue to see scorching temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach near 100 again on Friday and remain in the lower to middle 90s through the weekend.

Some relief arrives next week as better chances of showers and storms returns.

The best rain chances return for the end of the weekend and into next week with a little bit more of an unsettled weather pattern. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.