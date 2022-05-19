Submit a Tip
Dillon County Coroner identifies driver in fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-95

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer early Thursday morning.

According to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 SB near mile marker 189.

The driver, Ricky Jones, 54, from Lumberton, N.C., ran off the highway to the left, striking a tree. Responding officials announced the driver deceased upon arrival at the scene.

