Deep beach holes are dangerous, Carolinas town warns

In this image provided by the Town of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., David Elder, ocean rescue...
In this image provided by the Town of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., David Elder, ocean rescue supervisor for Kill Devil Hills, N.C, stands in a hole he estimates to be 7 feet deep on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The town on North Carolina's Outer Banks has issued a plea to beachgoers about the dangers of digging holes on the beach and to cover them up to prevent problems. (Town of Kill Devil Hills via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Officials in a North Carolina town on the Outer Banks are pleading with beachgoers to think twice before digging deep holes on the beach.

They posted a warning on Facebook on Tuesday just hours before a man died at a New Jersey beach when a hole collapsed on him.

The town of Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks posted a picture of ocean rescue supervisor David Elder standing in a large hole that he said was as much as 7 feet deep.

Elder says because the ocean water is cold, beachgoers tend to look for “alternate entertainment” — such as digging holes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

