Deep beach holes are dangerous, Carolinas town warns

(AP) - Officials in a North Carolina town on the Outer Banks are pleading with beachgoers to think twice before digging deep holes on the beach.

They posted a warning on Facebook on Tuesday just hours before a man died at a New Jersey beach when a hole collapsed on him.

The town of Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks posted a picture of ocean rescue supervisor David Elder standing in a large hole that he said was as much as 7 feet deep.

Elder says because the ocean water is cold, beachgoers tend to look for “alternate entertainment” — such as digging holes.

