Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DAY 4: Defense begins arguments in trial of former Horry County deputy

Stephen Flood is accused of causing the deaths of two mental health patients, Nicolette Green...
Stephen Flood is accused of causing the deaths of two mental health patients, Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton. He is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson and Patrick Lloyd
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial of a former Horry County deputy accused in the deaths of two mental health patients is set to resume Thursday.

The defense of Stephen Flood will make its arguments, a day after the state rested its case against him.

Flood is accused of causing the deaths of two mental health patients, Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton. He is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

He and another former deputy, Joshua Bishop, were transporting Green and Newton to behavioral health centers in Darlington and Lancaster in a prison transport van in September 2018, when it was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County.

Flood and Bishop were able to escape, but Green and Newton were locked in the back of the transport van and could not escape.

Bishop also faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the case. He will be tried separately on those charges at a later date.

Our Patrick Lloyd will be providing live updates from the courtroom. We will also be streaming the day’s events in their entirety on this page.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 a.m....
Crash involving motorcycle blocks lanes in Myrtle Beach area; serious injuries reported
Raymond Moody
Records: Drexel kidnapping, murder suspect released from parole supervision less than 2 years before disappearance
SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.
Horry County murder suspect found dead after missing trial

Latest News

Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man once named, now cleared in Drexel case to speak to reporters
Two horseshoe pits, two bocce ball courts and two shuffleboard courts are being built by Myrtle...
Myrtle Beach building bocce ball, shuffleboard courts at rec center in Market Common area
Experts predict average gas prices nationwide to hit $4.65 during Memorial Day weekend
Highs will soar into the 90s today! Records will be broken for many locations.
FIRST ALERT: Record heat today, isolated strong storm possible