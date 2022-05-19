DAY 4: Defense begins arguments in trial of former Horry County deputy

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial of a former Horry County deputy accused in the deaths of two mental health patients is set to resume Thursday.

The defense of Stephen Flood will make its arguments, a day after the state rested its case against him.

Flood is accused of causing the deaths of two mental health patients, Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton. He is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

He and another former deputy, Joshua Bishop, were transporting Green and Newton to behavioral health centers in Darlington and Lancaster in a prison transport van in September 2018, when it was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County.

Flood and Bishop were able to escape, but Green and Newton were locked in the back of the transport van and could not escape.

Bishop also faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the case. He will be tried separately on those charges at a later date.

