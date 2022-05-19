Submit a Tip
Crews locate jet skiers in Murrells Inlet

Earlier in the day, the jet skiers were thought to be missing after they were last seen at a boat ramp off US 17 business at the Belin Church.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two jet skiers who were thought to be missing were not actually missing.

Earlier in the day, the jet skiers were thought to be missing after they were last seen at a boat ramp off US 17 business at the Belin Church.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley called the situation a “misunderstanding.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

