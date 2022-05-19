Crews locate jet skiers in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two jet skiers who were thought to be missing were not actually missing.

Earlier in the day, the jet skiers were thought to be missing after they were last seen at a boat ramp off US 17 business at the Belin Church.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley called the situation a “misunderstanding.”

