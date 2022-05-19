Crews contain fire near Grissom Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire in Myrtle Beach on Thursday evening.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed to WMBF News that crews responded to the area of 17th Avenue South and Grissom Parkway.

The blaze appeared to be under control shortly before 8 p.m.

WMBF News Reporter Eric Richards was first on the scene, where smoke could be seen above trees in the area.

Firefighters at the scene said it appeared that the fire occurred at a homeless encampment in the area.

No injuries were reported and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

