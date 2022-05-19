Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews contain fire near Grissom Parkway

Crews respond to fire near Grissom Parkway
Crews respond to fire near Grissom Parkway(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire in Myrtle Beach on Thursday evening.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed to WMBF News that crews responded to the area of 17th Avenue South and Grissom Parkway.

The blaze appeared to be under control shortly before 8 p.m.

WMBF News Reporter Eric Richards was first on the scene, where smoke could be seen above trees in the area.

Crews respond to fire on Grissom Parkway | May 19, 2022

LIVE: Our Eric Richards is live along Grissom Parkway where crews responded to a fire within the past few minutes.

Posted by WMBF News on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Firefighters at the scene said it appeared that the fire occurred at a homeless encampment in the area.

No injuries were reported and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Dustin Thompkins
Report: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 a.m....
Crash involving motorcycle blocks lanes in Myrtle Beach area; serious injuries reported
A deputy placed handcuffs on Flood shortly after the judge handed down the sentence of 18 years.
Former Horry County deputy sentenced to 18 years in prison for deaths of mental health patients

Latest News

VIDEO: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
VIDEO: Suspected burglar burst into couple’s Myrtle Beach home while they were sleeping
VIDEO: Coroner identifies biker killed in crash near North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Coroner identifies biker killed in crash near North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Explaining how SC’s new voting law will impact Horry County’s June primary
VIDEO: Explaining how SC’s new voting law will impact Horry County’s June primary
Family of Brittanee Drexel sets up memorial fundraiser
Future Myrtle Beach firefighters showcase skills to loved ones ahead of graduation