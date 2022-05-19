Submit a Tip
SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning motorcycle crash.

Master Trooper David Jones said the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 57 near Old Wampee Road.

Jones said the motorcyclist was heading south on Highway 57 when they went off the road, hit a ditch and the biker was thrown from the motorcycle.

The person was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the motorcyclist.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for updates to this story.

