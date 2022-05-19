SCHP: Biker dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash near North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning motorcycle crash.

Master Trooper David Jones said the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 57 near Old Wampee Road.

Jones said the motorcyclist was heading south on Highway 57 when they went off the road, hit a ditch and the biker was thrown from the motorcycle.

The person was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the motorcyclist.

