Backwoods Quail Club in Georgetown hosts the US Open of Sporting Clays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The US Open of Sporting Clays has only been hosted in the Carolinas twice. Both times, it’s been at Backwoods Quail Club in Georgetown, South Carolina.

The event started on Monday and runs through Friday. There are 13 different categories shooters can participate in. Winners will be announced on Sunday. The event is expected to bring around 1400 shooters.

We loved checking it all out first hand, learning about the different categories, and even seeing if we could shoot, too.

Come along with us!

